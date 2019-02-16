|
Dale Smith
Don Pedro - On January 20, 2019 we mourned the passing of an amazing man, Dale Smith aged 91 years of Don Pedro, CA. Dale was born in Lookeba, Oklahoma and moved to Dos Palos, CA during the Dust Bowl at a young age with his family.
Raised on a dairy, Dale was a lively man with a bright spirit, always cracking jokes and making those around him feel welcome and appreciated. He joined the Army Air Corps, and was a veteran of WW2. Upon his return, he married his loving wife of 69 years, Ruth Smith of Dos Palos, CA. They had two sons together, Dennis and Terry Smith and moved to Salinas, CA. Dale worked for many years as an aircraft mechanic and restored vintage aircraft in the Salinas Valley.
Dale later retired with his wife in the foothills of Tuolumne County where they spent more than 30 years boating, fishing, traveling in their R.V, square dancing, playing cards with friends, spending time with their kids and helping to raise their grandkids.
Dale possessed an inner peace that touched those around him and made you feel like everything was going to be alright. During challenging times, he always made things look easy. He truly was an exceptional father, grandfather, husband, friend and neighbor. Dale had a natural gift for mechanics, knowing the secrets to living a good life and making people smile.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, one sister, two sons, 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, two great- great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dale will be laid to rest at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA. Those who wish to send their condolences in memory of Dale can send them to The Smith Family at 17887 Gail Court Salinas, CA 93907.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 16, 2019