Damian Frank Rendon
Damian Frank Rendon was born in 1997 on Halloween day. The world was gifted to a beautiful boy with a contagious smile, a quiet but happy baby who grew to be the glue of his family. He attended Main Street Middle School, played for Soledad Bruins, and skated from friend to friend, enjoying his small town. He later graduated from Soledad High School. Living his final years overcoming all his obstacles, learning all he could about this life's ups and downs, and what it takes to succeed and shine.
He loved to engage with his loved ones, whether hanging around with family and friends or hitting the road and exploring the stores and businesses to see what he could find. He practiced and was very skillful and knowledgeable in various subjects; he aspired to be a law major in criminal defense and was due to graduate Hartnell; he was in his last semester.
Anyone who knew Damian knows he was gifted with the brains of an exceptional scholar and would always help those around him with their educational path. He had a variety of passions, including cars, fashion, buying and selling online. He was a fantastic cook, always feeding those he loved his savory home-cooked meals. Hosting BBQ's or emulating recipes for his loved ones on holidays. He was a great artist; he was great at visualizing and creating for himself and others. He enjoyed and was a skilled in electronics. He was always up for a round of music from rap to classics to reggae.
Damian will be truly missed by many; he was a diamond in the rough, a kind young man with integrity, he took pride in his life and in loving and connecting with those he interacted with. His character and helping hands will forever be missed as a true friend and respected young man; who never wished for turmoil or feud, but for happiness and fun. He was one of a kind with a true heart of gold, that is hard to find. His legacy and remembrance will always be in the hearts of those he knew.
Damian is survived by his father, Vidal Rendon; mother, Elisa de los Santos, for which he shared great friendships with and loved undeniably, his grandmother and grandfather, Rosie and Luis Lopez, who he always devoted time to caring for yand cherishing. His two grandmothers, Raquel Loya and Nancy Hogge, will miss him dearly. He also leaves behind his big brother and sister, Angel de los Santos and Alyssa Rendon, who he loved with all his heart, unconditionally. Along with all of his extended family including his two great grandmothers, Nana Lala and Nana Bailon, which he loved and touched the hearts of as well.
Arrangements by Woodyard Funeral Home, 395 East St, Soledad WoodyardFuneralHome.com