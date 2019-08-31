|
Daniel Anthony Rodriguez
Castroville - It is with deep sadness the family of Daniel Rodriguez share the loss of our beloved husband and father. He was 64 at the time of his passing.
He leaves behind to cherish his name, his wife, Elvira (Vera) Vasquez Rodriguez and his son, Daniel Rodriguez Jr.
Daniel was born in Fresno California on July 26, 1955 to Raymond Rodriguez and Augustina Escobar of Castroville. Daniel passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
He attended Alisal High School and graduated in 1973. He was employed at Oshita Packing Company for many years. Within that time he met the love of his life, Vera Vasquez and soon married in 1976. Together they have one son, Daniel Rodriquez Jr.
Papa will always be remembered for his huge heart and generosity. His keen sense of humor and endearing magnetism will be in the memories of everyone that knew him. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and developed a deeper love for the game when he played football in high school. More importantly, what Papa loved most was spending time with his family. During football season you could find him every Sunday watching the Dallas Cowboys. He will be deeply missed by everyone that knew him.
He is preceded in Death by his brothers, Anthony, Gary, John and Freddy Sam. He is survived by his parents, Raymond and Augustina; and brothers, Joseph, Frank, Ronald and Robert.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 1:00 - 5:00 at Healey Mortuary Chapel with a Rosary service place and time to be determined. Updated inf ormation can be found at www.healeymortuary.com. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Refuge Church,11140 Preston St. in Castroville followed by burial at Castroville District Cemetery.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 31, 2019