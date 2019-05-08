Services
Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Garden of Memories
850 Abbot St.
Salinas, CA
Salinas - Daniel Gaxiola Meza went to be with his Lord on April 15, 2019. Daniel was born to Frank and Francis (Gaxiola) Meza, on July 26, 1930, in Hollister, California. He graduated from Salinas High School, obtained his cosmetology license and took classes at Hartnell College. He married Mary Alice (Pinedo) Meza in 1950. Together they raised 6 children.

Daniel Meza is survived by his four children: Dan Meza of Albuquerque, NM, Loraine Meza Ramirez of Fresno, Ca, Eric Meza of Salinas, Ca, and Paul Meza (Elizabeth Meza) of Clovis, Ca. He also leaves 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces. He is proceeded in death by his parents, 15 siblings, his wife of 60 years Mary Alice, his son James Allen Meza, his daughter Carol Ann (Meza) Aguilar, and grandson Porfirio DeLaCruz Jr.

As a young entrepreneur, Daniel, along with wife, opened and ran three beauty salons in the Salinas and Aptos areas. He was the founder and executive director of Opportunity Industrialization Center (OIC), currently known as Center of Employment Training (CET) for 20 years, in addition to other locations in Gilroy, Watsonville, and Santa Maria. Upon leaving CET, he and his business partner opened Lindan Vocational Institute in Salinas, Fresno, and Visalia. During this time he was also a founder, along with his wife, of San Pablo de Colores in Watsonville. They were active participants of the Cursillos and Encuentros. Throughout his faith in Christ, Daniel obtained and was an ordained minister establishing several Spanish speaking ministries surrounding the rural areas of Fresno's Central Valley.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday May 10, 2019. Burial services are 12pm at the Garden of Memories located at 850 Abbot St. Salinas. Reception to follow at the Monterey County Fair & Event Center 2004 Fairgrounds Rd. Monterey, Ca..
Published in The Salinas Californian on May 8, 2019
