Daniel Joe Ligon



Daniel Joe Ligon passed away April 25, 2020 at St. Louis Regional Hospital in Gilroy, Ca. after a lengthy disease. Daniel was born inside his home at Salinas on January 18, 1989. Daniel was proceeded in death by his Grandparent's Joe and Bert Ligon; Charles and Maureen Brown; his uncle Fred Ligon and his long time friend John Wright. Daniel is survived by his parent's Jerry and Linda; his uncle Ron Ligon, Theresa (his wife); his brother's Shaun and Kevin Barrett; niece's; Nichole, Anabel, Riley and Kylee. Daniel is also survived by countless friend's all over California and Nevada including Jaymes Wright, who along with his brother John, Daniel would often say were his "extra brother's".



Daniel had many job's. He worked for Skyline Pool in Menlo Park, Chevron, Shell, Safeway, the United States Postal Service and most recently working as a carpenter at the Freeman Company in Reno, Nevada. I remember us laughing when he was making his resume if he should also mention the one time he worked as a "grip" for the Blue Man Group.



Daniel answered to many name's such as; Dan, Danny, Dan Dan, Danjo, "D", DJ and a few we can't mention. Daniel was kind hearted with a take it easy, comical personality that had anyone who met him laughing and enjoying his company. He loved spending time with his family and friend's, his dog Honey, riding skateboard's, watching sport's, and listening to and playing music on one of his acoustic guitar's which he took everywhere with him.



Daniel was a helper. He was known to always be available to help anyone who asked for it. Knowing this, it wasn't a surprise when he requested that his organ's be donated after his passing. At this writing, four people are experiencing a better quality of life because of his generosity.



Our son left us so young in his special life, He had the world at his feet to still explore. From all of us who loved him he will be forever missed. When possible, a Celebration of Life with his ashes set free will be announced in this paper.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store