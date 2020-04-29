|
Daniel "Danny" Lee Jones
Salinas - Daniel "Danny" Lee Jones, 64 , of Salinas passed away Sunday April 26,2020 after long illness. Danny was born in Salinas on March 25,1956 to Odeas Jones and Ginger Zimmer.
Danny was avid hunter and fisherman. He worked several construction and maintenance jobs before retiring from Salinas Union High School District.
He was proceeded in death by his father (Odeas Jones) and brother (Tommy Jones).
Danny is survived by his mother (Ginger Zimmer), step-mother (Carolyn Jones), sisters (Terri and Nancy), and brothers (David, Tim, and Billy) and several nieces and nephews.
Due to current conditions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020