Daniel Regalado Marquez
San Diego - Daniel Regalado Marquez went to be with the Lord on July 1, 2019 with his loving niece, Trisha Marquez Noel by his side. He was born December 4, 1917 in Clovis, New Mexico.
He lived a great life. He gave a lot to his family and friends. He served in the US Army and was a WWII Veteran. He was very proud to receive a letter of acknowledgement for his service from General Robert Caslen of West Point Military Academy.
Daniel was laid to rest in Miramar Military Cemetery, San Diego, Calif. on July 29, 2019.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate his life is scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. Theodore's Catholic Church, 116 Biden St., Gonzales.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; sons, Danny (Mary), Oscar (Judy), Abe, Rene (Connie) and many nieces and nephews and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hinjinio and Carmen Regalado Marquez; brothers and sisters, Indalecio, Lauro, Maria de Jesus and Emeteria Marquez.
For additional information, contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 10, 2019