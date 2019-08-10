Services
Eddington Funeral Services - King City
429 Bassett Street
King City, CA 93930
(831) 385-5400
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theodore's Catholic Church
116 Biden St
Gonzales, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Marquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Regalado Marquez


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Regalado Marquez Obituary
Daniel Regalado Marquez

San Diego - Daniel Regalado Marquez went to be with the Lord on July 1, 2019 with his loving niece, Trisha Marquez Noel by his side. He was born December 4, 1917 in Clovis, New Mexico.

He lived a great life. He gave a lot to his family and friends. He served in the US Army and was a WWII Veteran. He was very proud to receive a letter of acknowledgement for his service from General Robert Caslen of West Point Military Academy.

Daniel was laid to rest in Miramar Military Cemetery, San Diego, Calif. on July 29, 2019.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate his life is scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. Theodore's Catholic Church, 116 Biden St., Gonzales.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; sons, Danny (Mary), Oscar (Judy), Abe, Rene (Connie) and many nieces and nephews and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hinjinio and Carmen Regalado Marquez; brothers and sisters, Indalecio, Lauro, Maria de Jesus and Emeteria Marquez.

For additional information, contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now