Salinas - Daniel Steven Guyton, 26, of Salinas, left this world December 3, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born July 12, 1993, the son of Steven and Georgia Guyton. He attended University Park Elementary, Washington Middle, and Salinas High School. He was excited about and enjoying his new career as a Project Engineer for Cupertino Electric, Inc.

Daniel was a true lover of life and adventure. His smile was always the brightest in the room. Daniel lived with a joy, love, and power that lit up the sky. Everyone he met was a friend and every friend was family. His next thing was always his best thing and he was truly living his best life whatever he was doing.

Daniel will forever be missed and is survived by his father and step-mother Steven and Dj Guyton, his mother Georgia Renee Guyton (Feeney), sisters Erin Butler and Emily (Jessie) Crider, brother Jacob Guyton, and step siblings Elliot, Molly, and Gordon Hill. He also leaves his grandparents Ron (Diane) Guyton, Martha Carver, Rita (Glen) Grice, and Terry (Katy) Way. He is also survived by Uncle Perry Guyton, numerous cousins, and a lifetime of friends. He was preceded in death by Grandfather William Feeney and uncle Jim Guyton.

His family would like to express their sincere appreciation to those who have reached out to them. All of the stories and kind words have helped tremendously during this difficult time.

A Celebration of Daniel's Life will be held December 21, 2019 at the Salinas Sports Complex Exhibition Mall 11-3 pm. A light lunch and refreshments will be served. The family is requesting attendees to wear something that may represent your memories of Daniel (ie. sports, sunglasses, hats, Christmas) and, if able, bring a dessert to share and a picture for the memory wall.

Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
