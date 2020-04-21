|
|
Darleen Elouise Brooks
Salinas - Darleen Elouise Brooks went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 17th surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 10th, 1930 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was a longtime Salinas resident.
A Devout Catholic, a Parishioner at Madonna Del Sasso Parish and belonged to several Catholic affiliated organizations. She enjoyed staying busy in life, such as working at the Naval Post Graduate School in their catering department as a server for many years. One of her Best gifts to those around her was her endearing smile, which seemed familiar even to a stranger.
Darleen is survived by her children, Don Brooks (Molly) Diana Brooks, Louise Lonsdale (Walter) Doris Gomez (Butch) Deborah Cerros (Rick) Dwayne Brooks. Several Grandchildren, Great -Grandchildren, and Great great -Grandchildren. and numerous relatives.
She is preceded in death by her Husband Earl E. Brooks and Son Darrel E. Brooks.
Services will be private at this time.
In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made in her memory to Catholic Charities or the .
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to:
www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020