Darrell Williams
Los Angeles - Darrell Williams, 56, of Los Angeles, CA died November 21, 2019.
Darrell was born February 21, 1963 in Los Angeles, California. He graduated with honors from the Job Corp with awards for cooking skills. He earned an Associate of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from Hartnell College and received an honorable discharge from the US ARMY after three years of service and was awarded an Achievement Medal for Outstanding Performance. Darrell was a skilled limousine driver working towards owning his own company. He married the love of his life Charlesetta Carter on August 28, 1992. Darrell was baptized at Beacon Light Baptist Church of Los Angeles at a young age. He was currently a member of Ever Increasing Faith of Los Angeles, he was a previous member of Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist where he was one of the Church musicians playing the electric bass and singing with men's choir. He was affectionally known as "Thumper". Darrell loved the Lord and often recited His favorite scripture (John 14:1-4)
Darrell was preceded in death by his mother Erma Jean Williams of Los Angeles and father Eugene Williams of Compton, CA, Grandmother Septoria Williams of Arkansas and Aunt Helen Tillman of Los Angeles, CA
Darrell is survived by his loving wife Charlesetta Williams of Salinas, CA. Sister; Theresa (Dwayne) McGruder of Victorville, CA: Brother; Eugene Williams of Los Angeles, CA: Children; Denice Williams of San Francisco, CA; Isaiah Williams; JoJo Williams; Crystal Williams of Oakland, CA; Rodney Carter, Arelius Carter & Tamika Carter of Houston TX. And 16 grandchildren; Brothers in Law, Lawrence Murphy of Salinas, CA; Zoe Weekly of St. Louis, MO.: Sisters-in-Law; Patricia Hutchinson of St. Louis ,Mo.; Cynthia Parker of Hanford, CA and many family and friends.
To my husband, I will always love you. I asked God for a Godly man and He sent me you. You were rooted and grounded in the Word and your faith never wavered. No matter what life threw your way, you never gave up and I loved the encouragement you gave when I was down in my spirit. You quoted scriptures that raised my spirit and reminded me that God Loves me and would never leave or forsake me. I look forward to reuniting with you in Glory my King. Love from your Queen, Charlesetta Williams.
Visitation will be held 1:00pm to 9:00pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Northminister Presbyterian Church, 315 E. Alvin Drive, Salinas, CA 93906.
Burial with Military Honors will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA 93901
Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019