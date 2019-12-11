|
Dava W. Solano
Prunedale - Dava Waine (Willis) Solano, 72, passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy illness on Friday evening, December 6, 2019. She was born on November 24, 1947 in Salinas, CA to Wayne Willis and Rita June Dickens.
She was a graduate of North Salinas High School. Her career started at the Salinas Teachers Credit Union, followed by a loan officer at Valley National Bank in which she was quickly promoted to assistant manager at the North Main Branch. In 1984, together with her husband, Bob, she started Star Sports which is still a thriving business today. Many of their customers have become their best friends.
Dava was a very, very giving person with a kind, gracious spirit, who was loved by all who met her. To those who knew and loved her, her passing has left a void no one on earth can fill.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 39 years, Robert (Bob); her daughters, Monica (Rick) Johnson of Washington, Chrissy Solano, Dana (Michael) Williams, and Jodie (Mark) Williams, all of California; seven grandchildren, Anthony Gilmore Jr., Michelle Garcia, Courtney Johnson, Tiffany Reimer, Bethany Ratliff, Addison Williams, and Justin Martin. Great Grandchildren include: Kylie, Jocelyn, Ezekiel, Graciella, Alyina and Oriah. She is also survived by her father and step-mother, Wayne and Shirley Willis; and brothers, Ted Willis and Toby Willis, all of California.
Dava was preceded in death by her infant son, Robert; step father, Bill Dickens and mother, Rita June Dickens.
A Celebration of Dava's life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard in Salinas.
Dave has requested in lieu of flowers that any donations be directed to the Special Olympics or Peace of Mind Animal Rescue in Pacific Grove. Thank you.
A special thanks to Bridge Hospice and Dr. Mark Klein for all their loving care.
To My Nana Dava,
This past Friday, I lost my Nana. My heart hurts and aches so badly. Though truthfully, it's hard to find the right words to explain how I feel, or to describe just what and amazing person the world lost. She's a treasure, a pure rarity in this world. She was a shining presence, warm, full of so much care, always understanding, never held judgement, and the kindest, most loving person you could have ever met. She is a person I will always strive to be like. She never let the world maker her cold or cruel. She knew how to listen and how to give the best advice, how to give you a firm talking to when you needed it, and always in a way you knew it came from a place of love.
Thank you Nana, for loving me always, for being there for me always, for sharing your wisdom and life lessons with me, for being one of my biggest cheerleaders and being one the most important people I have always looked up to in my life, for being the best Nana I could have ever dreamed of having. I love you, with all my heart and soul, I love you, and I will miss you for the rest of my years on earth. Breathe freely and rest easy Nana, we love you beyond measure, and miss you beyond words.
Love your granddaughter, Tiffy.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019