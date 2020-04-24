|
|
David Drew Coventry II
Salinas - It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved son, David Drew Coventry II (April 13, 2020). He was a student at Gavilan College where he was studying nursing.
He is survived by his mother (Melissa), father (David), brother (Connor), his father's mother (Nancy Borucki), his Aunt Kim Coventry, Uncle Robert Moore, his mother's mother (Elizabeth Hubner Betts), and his Aunt Victoria Betts.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers (James Coventry and Joe Betts) and his mother's brother, Joe Betts.
If the true measure of a man is the lives he touched and love he left behind, then while young in years, Drew lived a full life. The most important accomplishments of Drew's are his friends and the legacy of love that he is leaving with them.
"Drew just always wanted everyone to be as happy as they can be, and Drew spread his light to everyone. He made me so happy, and I've never felt such a light in someone before." -Macy
"Drew had the sweetest, most pure, honest soul. He took care of all his friends like a brother. He watched out for me like a little sister. He was there whenever you needed him. He would listen to your stories, what you were going through, and anything you wanted to talk about. He could tell just by looking at me if I had something on my mind. He cared and listened; he never judged you.
He was such a good friend to me and to everyone. Danny, Janessa, the baby (Danny), and Drew were like my little family. For a while, we did everything together.
I will never forget the day Drew and I spent in San Francisco together. We explored all of Chinatown - ate at all the best places. His family is the nicest, too. I know where he got that great big heart from!!!! I will never forget when we saw Lil Tjay in concert together, when we went bowling, New Years, every time with Drew was laughs and a good time. He brightened up everyone's day. I will always remember that smile.
The last time Drew and I talked to each other we were arguing, and I told myself it is okay, I'll see him soon and explain and we'll work everything out. I will never make that mistake again. Always tell your people you love them, never leave on bad terms, even if you are mad give them a hug goodbye, tell them to be safe. You never know the last time you are going to talk to someone or see someone. I was so mad at myself that I never got to tell him I am sorry. But, I know Drew wouldn't want me to feel this way. I know he forgives me, but I wish I had had the chance to tell him. I promised myself to never leave my friends or family on bad terms again. I love you, Drew. I will forever cherish our memories. Until we meet again" -Scout
"Drew had such a huge impact on everyone's life and not hearing someone yell 'Mama Jay!' again is going to kill me. He was a jokester. At every visit, he was so good with the baby. He would make sure he gave up some guy time to hang with his nephew and carry him. He could make any situation funny and was such a good person to go to when you needed advice. Every time I hung out with Drew, it was always laughs or him trying to make sure everyone was ok and that they had what they needed. He was just happiness in a person." -Janessa
"My best friend is gone, and I don't know how to cope with it. He was such a good person to everyone; never judged a book by its cover. He would see the good in everyone and try his hardest to make sure everyone was straight. He was always the life of the party. Whenever he walked in a room, things brightened up -such a goofy guy.
There's no one that can replace his spot. So many people have love for him, and he has a special place in a lot of their hearts. He was a great friend, always kept it real, and a solid ass person. Rest easy my brother; I know you will be watching over us." - Devin
"Drew is a beautiful, genuine soul whom I was lucky enough to grow up with my entire life. All the way from preschool to college, his loyalty and love never changed or was questioned. As we quickly developed a brother/sister relationship over the years, I am eternally grateful for his love, protection, and the memories that we created.
Drew was such a bright light in my life and always radiated positivity no matter what was going on. He always had his big smile and was happy all the time. I cannot remember a time when he wasn't or wasn't trying to share his happiness with others. It did not matter the type of situation or mood you could be in, he never failed to make you smile or laugh. Drew was very adventurous and entertaining ever since he was little so there was never a dull moment with him.
When talking to Drew, he made you believe in yourself just as much as he did in you, which was something so special about him and something I cherish. His sense of humor, strength, selflessness, his heart, and care for others is truly irreplaceable and deeply missed. His heart and soul were surely one of a kind that will forever live on through his family and friends. Rest easy, brother." -Julia
Due to current conditions, a celebration of life will be announced at a future date.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020