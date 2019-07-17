|
|
David G. Flores
Gonzales - It is with great sadness that the family of David G Flores announces his passing on Thursday, July 11th, at the age of 64.
He was born August 12, 1954 in Zacatecas, Mexico. David lived in Monterey County for 52 years. He worked in the Agriculture Industry for the majority of his life where he built many lasting relationships along the way. David worked at Oxxy and Western Farm Services for many years. He spent the last 17 years working at Crop Care Inc. who provided him an opportunity as a Foreman.
As resident of Gonzales, he will be remembered as a loving, hardworking, humble, and charismatic family man. He enjoyed spending time with his family and had a great sense of humor that was felt by all. David was sure to always make everyone laugh and feel special.
David is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife Eduvina S. Flores of 44 years, his children Esteban Flores, Ernesto Flores his spouse Kisha Flores, and Melissa Flores and her spouse Pedro Lopez. He will also be fondly remembered by his 7 grandchildren Jazmin, Angelina, Mia, Evan, Kamila, Samantha, Sally, and another on the way.
There will be a public viewing on Thursday July 18, 2019 at St. Theodore's Catholic Church for family and friends from 3pm to 7pm followed by the Rosary. On Friday July 19, 2019 the service will be held at St. Theodore's Catholic Church at 10am with the procession to the Gonzales cemetery to immediately follow.
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 17, 2019