David P. Poulin Sr
Salinas - David P. Poulin Sr (72) passed in peace, in his home with family, after a three-year battle with cancer on February 21, 2019.
David was born in Augusta, ME and became a resident of Salinas, CA after his military service with the U.S. Army 1970. He spent 34 years working for Longs Drugs Store. A devoted father and avid fisherman. He enjoyed gardening and barbeques with family on weekends.
He is preceded in death by father Lucien Poulin Sr, mother Faye Poulin, and brother Lucien Jr.
He is survived by his brother Ed Poulin and sister Madeline Poulin, and loving wife Peggy Poulin and their six children: David Jr, Michael, Mark, Jeff, Samantha and Greg. To include eight grandchildren: Madison, Aaron, Leah, Paisley, Mila, Landon, Victoria and Priscilla.
Visitation will be held 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901
Rosary will be 7:00p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Mass will be 10a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Madonna del Sasso Church 320 E. Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA 93906.
Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbot St. Salinas, CA 93901
Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 23, 2019