Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Struve and Laporte Chapel
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Madonna del Sasso Church
320 E. Laurel Drive
Salinas, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Poulin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David P. Poulin Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David P. Poulin Sr. Obituary
David P. Poulin Sr

Salinas - David P. Poulin Sr (72) passed in peace, in his home with family, after a three-year battle with cancer on February 21, 2019.

David was born in Augusta, ME and became a resident of Salinas, CA after his military service with the U.S. Army 1970. He spent 34 years working for Longs Drugs Store. A devoted father and avid fisherman. He enjoyed gardening and barbeques with family on weekends.

He is preceded in death by father Lucien Poulin Sr, mother Faye Poulin, and brother Lucien Jr.

He is survived by his brother Ed Poulin and sister Madeline Poulin, and loving wife Peggy Poulin and their six children: David Jr, Michael, Mark, Jeff, Samantha and Greg. To include eight grandchildren: Madison, Aaron, Leah, Paisley, Mila, Landon, Victoria and Priscilla.

Visitation will be held 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901

Rosary will be 7:00p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.

Mass will be 10a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Madonna del Sasso Church 320 E. Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA 93906.

Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbot St. Salinas, CA 93901

Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

For online condolences visit Struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now