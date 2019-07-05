|
|
David Paul "Blue" Santos
Elizabethtown, KY - David Paul "Blue" Santos, 43, passed away unexpectedly on June 27, 2019, in Elizabethtown, KY. David was born and raised in Salinas, CA and attended Salinas High School. He worked as a security guard when his disability wasn't interfering with his ability to walk. David moved to Elizabethtown a few years ago to better his social situation. In his short time there he made many new friends that truly cared and loved him.
David was preceded in death by his older brother Ruben Santos and father Raymundo Santos. He is survived by his beloved daughter Selena Santos Rivera; his mother Mary (Manuel) Rivera; brothers Anthony (Sandra) Santos and Carlos Rivera; sisters Anna (Ernest) Salinas and Jenny Rivera. Nephews Anthony and Ruben Santos; nieces Andrea Santos and Alyssa and Gabrielle Salinas. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, and his 105 year old grandmother Maria Santos.
A celebration of life will be held in the hall of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 255 E. Alvin Drive from 2-6pm on July 6, 2019. Please wear any shade of blue in honor of his nickname that his father gave to him. Lunch and dessert will be served.
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 5, 2019