David W. Freeze
Salinas - David W. Freeze, 57, of Salinas, passed away at home, Friday, August 9, 2019.
David was born April 17, 1962 in Salinas to Willard and Bobbie Freeze. He attended Alisal and North County High School and was employed as a carpenter, working in the Monterey Bay area and Salinas Valley. David served in the U.S. Navy from 1983 to 1986 and was in the Naval reserve until 1989. His passions included motorcycle racing, snow skiing, and mountain and street biking.
David is survived by brother, Samuel (Margaret) Freeze of Salinas; sister, Eva June Smartt of Los Banos; nephews, Joshua Smartt of Los Banos, Joe Smartt of Billings MT, Mike Phipps of Salinas; numerous other loving step sisters, nieces, nephews. He was preceded in death by both his parents.
Visitation: Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm at Woodyard Funeral Home, Soledad.
Burial: Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 1 pm at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella.
Reception and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements by Woodyard Funeral Home, 395 East St, Soledad (831) 678-9100 WoodyardFuneralHome.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 14, 2019