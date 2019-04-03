|
Debbie Savino
Salinas - Debbie Savino, owner of Aquablue Day Spa, passed peacefully at home on March 30, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Frank, sons, Frank (Sara) & Alex, brother, Tom Bolina and her grandkids, Vincent, Ella & Adam.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901 on Sun, April 7, 2019 at 11a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to or Salinas Animal Shelter.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Apr. 3, 2019