Deborah Kay Garcia
Salinas & Fresno - Deborah Kay Garcia was a native of Salinas. She was born on March 24, 1952 to Pat and Julius "Dutch" Gutierrez. Deborah passed away on April 25, 2019 at the age of 67. During the time that she lived in Salinas she received her A.A. degree in Business Administration from Heald College. After which she worked as an office manager at a Dental Office. Deborah loved spending time with her grandchildren, camping, and going to the lake. She will forever be adored and missed by her family and friends.
Deborah was preceded in death by her husband, Abel Garcia and her parents Pat Gutierrez (Mother), Julius "Dutch" Garcia (Father).
She is survived by her partner, Rick Safely: Daughters, Linda Rivinius, Christina Silva, and Alicia Bauer; Brother, Michael Gutierrez; and Sister, Carol Hines.
A Memorial Mass will be held for her at Madonna Del Sasso Church on Saturday, June 1st 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in The Salinas Californian on May 31, 2019