Debra Faye Taft
Salinas - Debra Faye Taft (Debbie) died peaceably on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Salinas, California at the age of 63. Debbie was born on April 5, 1956 in Sioux City, Iowa, to Robert Byron Taft and Prentus Ruby (Wright).
Debbie was diagnosed with a kidney disorder as a child and suffered with this condition her entire life.
Her father, a native of Salinas introduced his family to his hometown in 1962, where Debbie attended Prunedale and Elkhorn schools and was a 1974 graduate of North Salinas High School.
Debbie is survived by her father and three brothers: Clifford Dean, Jack Ray, and Thomas Robert.
She is preceded in death by her mother (1998); a sister, Judy Linn (1961); two brothers, Randall Byron (2004) and Lewis Henry (2012). She married Euber Gentry Tadlock (Junior) in 1986, who passed suddenly in 1994.
Her hobbies included playing video games, music, and baseball. She was never far from a television during the MLB World Series and was most likely cheering for the underdog.
Debbie enjoyed the simple life, nothing extravagant for her. An outdoors walk, a trip to the beach or a movie was all she needed. A gathering of friends and family was her favorite times, especially during the holiday season.
A private burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Salinas.
Debbie loved animals and asked that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter. Condolences may be left at www.Legacy.com.
