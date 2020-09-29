Del HoweIt is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Del Howe, age 89, on July 24, 2020. He passed away unexpectantly in Fresno, California from the novel coronavirus. Del moved from his beloved hometown of Salinas in November 2017 with his wife of almost 39 years, Phyllis Howe. Del was a graduate of Salinas High School and Hartnell College and he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in Japan. He enjoyed a long and prosperous career in the agriculture seed business where the fields of his beloved Salinas Valley and the relationships he fostered with farmers and the like nurtured his soul. Del taught his children the values of the land and never passed a field without quizzing them to identify the crop. Upon retirement, the consummate farmer always had a bountiful vegetable garden. Each year, he set his sights on producing an award-winning sized pumpkin which to everyone's surprise, he finally did! His yearly field of Dahlias was something to behold and if you were lucky, he gave you a bunch. His Episcopal faith was a sustaining force in his life. He was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Corral de Tierra where he enjoyed many friendships and volunteer hours especially around the barbeque. He loved singing in the church choir where his voice could always be heard. Del was a member of the Elk's Club and the Rotary. Del enjoyed his senior discount on the Sierra slopes well into his eighties. He loved nothing more than watching his grandchildren compete on the sports field and in the pool.Del is predeceased in death by his parents, Sterling and Norma Howe, as well as his brother, Stuart Howe. Del is survived by his wife, Phyllis, his brother, Ronald Howe (Nancy) of Manteca, his children Cathy Truesdell (David) of Carmel Valley; Gordon Howe (Terese) of Lafayette; and stepchildren David Black (Becky) and Roberta Baughman (James) of Fresno. He is the proud grandfather of Kate Truesdell, Chad Truesdell, Jack Howe, and Andrew Howe, as well as seven step grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Del will be greatly missed, but his love will reside forever in our hearts.A celebration of life will be held later. Donations may be sent in Del's name to the Music Program at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Salinas. To share a memory or condolence, please visit