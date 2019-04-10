Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Salinas Rodeo Grounds
Dennis Henry Doan

Dennis Henry Doan

Salinas - Dennis Henry Doan passed away Wednesday, March 20th, 2019, at the age of 56, in Salinas. He as born on December 27, 1962, to Desmond Henry Doan and Irene Mamie (Crisp) Doan. Dennis lived in Salinas all his life and worked for the Sturdy Oil Co. for over 35 years. He is survived by his Wife of 30 years, Alicia (Gebhardt) Doan, his 16-year-old Son Logan Doan, Brother Ronald Doan of MO, Sister Deborah Dusablon of VT and many Nieces and Nephews.

Dennis was a kind, gentle, loving man of great integrity. An amazing husband, father, brother, and friend, always there for support, guidance, and help. He was a man of unlimited talents: musician, craftsman, artist, photographer, anything he put his mind to and always willing to try something new. A man that will be dearly missed.

Family and friends are invited to attend his celebration of life, which will be held on Saturday, April 27th at the Salinas Rodeo Grounds, from 2-6pm. We encourage all of those that are musicinas, to please bring your instruments with you and perform in his honor. His family would also like to thank all of you that have reached out with love and support, there are no words to express their appreciation.

In Lieu of flowers, we ask that you contribute to his Son's GoFundMe, to help with his future and education.

gofundme.com/in-memory-of-dennis-doan-for-his-son-logan
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 10 to Apr. 24, 2019
