Diana L. Devereux
Woodland - Diana L. Devereux of Woodland, California, passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2018 in her home. Diana was born and raised in Salinas California by her late parents, Merle and Louise Devereux. Diana, a graduate of Salinas High School, went on to study Interior Design, Modern Art and Literature. Diana graduated from Woodland Community College and continued her studies at the University of California Davis, where she was highly regarded by her professors and classmates. Diana loved gardening and spending time in her yard, tending to her numerous trees, shrubs and succulents that she saw through to maturity. Diana was a passionate volunteer, donating countless hours of her time to Meals on Wheels of Yolo County and several other Yolo County charities. Diana always looked forward to her time in Pacific Grove with friends, relaxing and reading while overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Diana is survived by two siblings, Sandy and Dennis and her three sons, Derek, Donovan and Drew and seven grandchildren. Diana will be greatly missed by those whose lives she impacted. No funeral service was held. A private memorial service will be held in late spring, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to Meals on Wheels of Yolo County.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 9, 2019