Diana Marie Bradley (O'Brien)
Atwater - Diana Marie Bradley (O'Brien) passed away on June 7th, 2020, she was 74. She was surrounded in love by those who never left her side, her husband, Fred Bradley, her daughter and son in law Michelle and Michael Hansen, granddaughter and grandson in law Micayle and Grant Strawn, and Kendra Mallobox (who she loved like a granddaughter).
Diana was born in Seattle Washington on September 3rd 1945 to William and Emma O'Brien. When Diana was 16 she moved to Salinas, California, where she graduated from Palma High School in 1963. She attended Hartnell College where she became a LVN (licensed vocational nurse).
Diana is survived by her two daughters, Kris Lindell (Harry), Michelle and Michael Hansen, and three grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Kathy Gould (Ed), her brother Terence O'Brien (Catherine) and sister in law Cathy O'Brien, numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother William (Bill) O'Brien.
Diana worked for the county health department early in her nursing career, then she created the health program at the ROP (regional occupational program) center and taught there for over 30 years. It was there that she and Berna Maya (close friend and coworker) developed the Health Academy Job Shadowing program. A program created to get their students into the community and hospitals to job shadow. She retired in 2010 and continued traveling all over Europe with her husband. Traveling was a passion of hers and she loved the whole process from planning to packing. Being with her family brought her the greatest joy. She enjoyed her garden, politics, her two little dogs, and attending her granddaughter's activities. Her dedication and connection to her granddaughter, Micayle Strawn (Grant), was evident whenever they were together and she was always right there offering her the biggest cheers, hugs, and smiles.
In January of 2019 Diana and Fred moved to the Central Valley where they lived with their daughter and son in law, Michelle and Michael Hansen. Diana was able to enjoy family dinners where she kept everyone laughing, she tended to the enormous garden, and she loved watching all the dogs running and playing.
Diana's sense of humor and kindness was something that stayed with her even through the last two years when she began having health issues. She was quick to laugh and it was the sweetest sound. She was a fighter and she will be profoundly missed by all who loved her.
The family would like to thank the amazing ladies who helped her every single day for the last year. They treated her and us like family. From painted nails, gummi worms, music in the garden, and making homemade dog treats you all were always thinking of her and for that we will be eternally grateful.
There will be a Celebration of Diana's life on Sat, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 at Michelle and Michael Hansen's home. Please contact the family for additional information.
Visitation will be held 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Rosary will be at 7:00p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Madonna Del Sasso Church, 320 E. Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA. 93906.
Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.