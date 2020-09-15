1/1
Dionicio M. Gutierrez

Salinas - Dionicio "Nicho" M. Gutierrez of Salinas, Ca passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Dionicio the youngest child of Librado and Margarita Gutierrez was born in Pearsell, Texas July 8, 1929.

He will forever be loved and missed for many years to come by all of his family.

Dionicio is survived by his children, Alma (Miguel) Ramos; Ana Perez, Sylvia, Raul, Armando, Joel (Gabriela), Jaime (Kami) Gutierrez; and 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Esther S. Gutierrez; daughter, Araceli Lopez; sons, Alfredo and Dionicio Gutierrez Jr.; and his great-grandson, Angel D. Ramos.

Viewing will take place on September 18th from 3pm-8pm at Healey Mortuary Chapel with a Rosary Service at 6pm the same day and will be held outdoors. Burial services will be on September 19th at 12 pm at Gonzales District Cemetery in Gonzales, Ca.






Published in The Salinas Californian from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
