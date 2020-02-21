|
|
Dolores Jean Marcolli
Salinas - Dolores Jean Marcolli (nee Reed, Bozzo), passed on February 16, 2020 after a short illness. She was born May 17, 1930 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Vernis Reed and Dorothy Goodman Reed. At the age of 6, her family moved to Salinas, California. She graduated, from Salinas High School in 1948.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Vincent James Bozzo Sr.; her sons Vern Bozzo and Brad Bozzo; and her second husband Charles Marcolli.
She is survived by her sons Anthony Peter Bozzo II (Valerie), Dr. Vincent James Bozzo Jr. (Kathy); grandchildren Anthony Peter Bozzo III, Gina Bozzo, Zackary Bozzo, Victoria Stock, Reed Bozzo, Bernadette Bozzo, Eliegh Bozzo, and Cosmo Bozzo; and 8 great-grandchildren .
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and all will dearly miss her!
Private burial was held on February 21, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Salinas, California.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to in her name.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
