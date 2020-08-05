1/1
Dolores L. Colburn
Dolores L. Colburn

Salinas - Dolores L. Colburn, 96, of Salinas, passed away on July 28, 2020 in Salinas, CA. Dolores was born on November 16, 1923 in Watsonville, CA.

Dolores retired from Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital where she was a Registered Nurse for over 30 years.

Dolores is survived by her children, Dan Colburn, Louie Colburn, Pete & Amanda Colburn, Jeanne Neal, Nancy Palmer; nephews Steve, Frank and Vincent Colburn; grandchildren Neil, Aaron, Kevin, Ross, Travis, Bonnie, Matt, Katie, Jenny; and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Sanford, daughter Cindy, son Paul, brother Ray and sisters Ann and Mary.

A private service will be held by the family at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com






Published in The Salinas Californian from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Struve and Laporte
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
