Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Domineque Jeanay Sivils


Domineque Jeanay Sivils

Salinas - Domineque Jeanay Sivils, 28 of Salinas passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born April 10, 1991 in San Francisco, CA.

Published in The Salinas Californian on May 29, 2019
