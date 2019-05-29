|
Domineque Jeanay Sivils
Salinas - Domineque Jeanay Sivils, 28 of Salinas passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born April 10, 1991 in San Francisco, CA.
Visitation will be held 1:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Chapel Service will be 11:00a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.
Published in The Salinas Californian on May 29, 2019