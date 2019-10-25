|
Donald Coulter Slater, Jr.
Fountain Hills, AZ - On Thursday, September 5, 2019, Donald Coulter Slater, Jr. passed away suddenly at his home in Fountain Hills, Arizona at the age of 93.
Don was born on July 13, 1926 in Palo Alto, California to Donald and Mary (Hood) Slater. His younger brother, Thomas Clarence Slater was born the following year on August 28, 1927. He and his brother were raised in Monrovia, California where they went to school. During high school, he played football as well as baseball and was President of the Boys Athletic Association.
In 1944, he joined the United States Army Air Corps to serve his country during World War II. After leaving the armed forces, he worked in a variety of industries, played baseball for Whittier College and even lived in Mexico City. He later received his bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of California Los Angeles in 1959.
On September 2, 1955, he married Almeda Maxine Lewis in Los Angeles, California. Together they would raise their children Douglas Howard Slater (born April 2, 1956), Robin Hood Slater (born March 27, 1957), and Cynthia Marie Slater (April 2, 1959). His fourth child, Jessie Kathleen Moore (born November 27, 1950) he adopted as his own daughter.
In the summer of 1966, Don moved the family to Salinas, California where he would work as an accountant in the Salinas Unified School district--eventually becoming Budget Director of the Carmel Unified School District. He would remain in Salinas, until the passing of his wife on April 20, 1994.
In the fall of 1996, he moved with his grandson Donald from Pacific Grove to Scottsdale, Arizona where he would raise him as his own. He had a passion for education, all sports--but particularly golf and football, the stories of others', and the occasional game of chance. He was an avid fan of horse racing, an interest he developed by spending many hours at the Santa Anita horse track in his early twenties. He regularly played his brother's birth date in his Powerball numbers.
Don was not defined solely by his occupation, for he held several over nearly a century of work. Rather, he was known for his unwavering commitment to his children and adherence to what have become family principles. His honesty, humility, dependability, consideration, and his enduring independence were admired by many.
He is survived by his brother, four children, seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 1, at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery 18200 Damian Way, Prunedale, CA 93907.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019