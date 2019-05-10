|
Donald G. Shaff
- - Donald G. Shaff passed away on 3-18-19 at the age of 80 years old. He was born in Oakland, Ca on 6-19-38 to Gordon and Geneive Shaff. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked for Peter Paul Candy in Salinas, Ca for 22 years as a mechanic. When the plant shutdown he went to work for Lipton Tea in Santa Cruz, Ca for another 20 years as a mechanic also. He then retired to Sutherland Or with his wife Jovita. There they enjoyed keeping up there property, taking walks to the lake with their dog Captain and enjoying all the company that would visit. Don loved to travel whether it being to Disneyland, Sealife Parks, Water Slides and State Fairs with his grandchildren. They would visit him every summer. He also talked a lot about his trips with his wife to Hawaii, Jamaica, Hati, CamenIslands, Canada and Cuzmel Mexico.
He will be greatly missed!
He is survived by his wife of 38 years Jovita Shaff, sister Jean (Joe) Gendrue, Bette Botto. His daughter Lesa (Larry) López. Stepchildren Yvonne Urzua, David Torres, and Michelle Serracio. 9 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Geneive Shaff and Paul Botto.
A Memorial Mass was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Roseburg, Or on April 5, 2019 followed by a reception at Abby's Pizza in Sutherland, Or.
Published in The Salinas Californian on May 10, 2019