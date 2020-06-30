Donald "Don" Jacob Rossotti
Salinas - Donald "Don" Jacob Rossotti was born in Castroville, CA on May 7, 1942. He passed away after a brief battle with cancer in Salinas, CA on June 26, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rena, sons Paul and Michael, grandchildren, Anthony and Giuliana, and sister Sandra Barnes.
Don farmed vegetables in the Salinas Valley for over fifty years. He started with artichokes alongside his father, later moving to row crops. He loved spending his time with his family and friends. He enjoyed restoring antique cars, gardening, stained glass, hunting and fishing. We will always carry his memory in our hearts.
A private service will be held for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. For information, please email contact information to donrossotti@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.