Donald "Ike" Seefeldt
- - On Sunday, April 7, Donald "Ike" Seefeldt passed away at age 95.
Don was born on May 10, 1923 in Barnesville Minnesota to Emil W. Seefeldt and Aloisia Hessian Seefeldt. Don was one of nine children, and is survived by his sister, "Beezie".
After serving in the Navy during World War II aboard the USS Lindenwald, Don returned to the states. He was introduced to Thelma Weast of Colusa, CA. by one of his shipmates. They married on March 30, 1947 and settled in Colusa on the Weast family farm. They moved to Salinas in 1960 and have enjoyed living in Monterey County ever since. Don and Thelma raised two boys, Wayne and Daryl (1950-2009).
Don is survived by his wife Thelma, son Wayne (Gwen), four grandsons, Brandon (Deidre), Matthew, Gavin, and Kirk (Jackie) and four great grandchildren, Jackson, Makenna, Sally and Madelynn.
The family will conduct a private ceremony at the Sacramento Valley National Military Cemetery in Dixon, CA. at a later date.
If you would like, please make donations to the or the National . Please remember to thank a veteran for his service.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Apr. 20, 2019