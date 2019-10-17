|
Dora Gin
Pleasanton, CA - Dora Gin, 97, passed away peacefully at Creekview Assisted Living, Pleasanton, California, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, after a brief illness. Born on August 25, 1922 in China, Dora immigrated to the U.S. in 1940 and joined her husband, York Gin, in Salinas, California, which was her home for 74 years.
Dora, together with York, owned and operated Neighborhood Grocery Store and Gin's Super Market from 1940-1970. York and she joined the Salinas Golf and Country Club, enjoying many years of golf and traveling throughout the world together. Dora was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She was an avid gardener with beautiful orchids, peonies, gardenias, as well as fruit trees--apples and Chinese pears, and many Chinese vegetables.
A devoted family woman, Dora was generous to the multitude of relatives in her extended family. She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, York Gin and is survived by her children, Lily Robillard, Shirley Ching, and Dr. Victor Gin; grandchildren, Judge Mark Kim, Tristan Hartmann, Adrienne Robillard, Terrence Robillard, Dr. Brian Gin, and Major Christopher Gin; great-grandchildren, Mark Kim, Jr., Douglas Kim, Beatrice Lowrie, Ian Lowrie, Aidan Gin, Asher Gin, and Tori Gin; and brother, Eddie Yee.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Healey Mortuary Chapel, 405 N. Sanborn Road, Salinas, CA 93905.
Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, California 93901.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dora's memory may be made to the Chinese Benevolent Association, Chinese Senior Club, or to the donor's favorite charity.
Arrangements entrusted to Healey Mortuary & Crematory, www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019