|
|
Dora Rose Luchessa
- - Dora Rose Luchessa, 98 years young passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 19 with her family by her side.
She was born July 28, 1920 in King City from Swiss/Italian decent. She was a great Christian woman who showed great values to her family and all those around her.
Dora was an excellent cook. Anyone that knew her, never left hungry and always remembered her for her food, her knitting of booties, blankets and even pot holders!
In her younger years, she played softball for the King City traveling team. Their team went to the State Championship and placed 2nd which was one of her greatest highlights.
Dora was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy, her parents, two brothers and five sisters. She is survived by one sister Rosina Ary, her son Steve Luchessa and daughter Joyce Camany (Lex), grandchildren Josh, Noah, Sara, David and two great grandchildren Ryan and Lily Camany (Josh) who she enjoyed making Polenta and stew! Dora is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews who she loved very much.
From the bottom of our hearts, we would like to thank all the wonderful nurses and staff of Hospice of the Central Coast who took such great care of our Mom.
A private family Celebration of Life for Dora will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Hospice of the Central Coast or the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 27, 2019