Dorothea J. Puccinelli
Long-time King City resident Dorothea J. Puccinelli passed away on September 27, 2019. She was born Dorothea Jean Strong in Seattle, Washington, on September 22, 1923.
She met her husband Angelo in Seattle in 1941, and they married in Salinas in 1942. During the war years she worked in Salinas while Angelo's army unit was in Europe. In 1950, Dorothea and Angelo settled in King City, where they both became active members of the community. Dorothea was involved in scouting for all three children. Later, she volunteered to teach Red Cross swimming for local children for some 25 years. She also taught literacy for several years. She was an avid painter and gardener and she also enjoyed traveling, dancing, photography and playing the ukulele.
Dorothea is survived by three children, Mark (Amy) Puccinelli, Elena (Stan) Linker and Dennis (Panida) Puccinelli, four grandchildren, Jon (Lina) Linker, Amy Linker, Erin Metcalf, and Luca Puccinelli, as well as five great-grandchildren, Colin Metcalf, Brenna Metcalf, Brooklyn Metcalf, Ryan Linker and Grant Linker. She loved her family and her community, and she always had a positive view of life.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020