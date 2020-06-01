Dorothy Ann Kirby



Dorothy Ann Kirby passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020, surrounded by her children and her husband. She was 86 years old.



Dorothy Ann was born to Carl and Elvera Armento in San Jose, California. Early in her childhood Dorothy's parents moved the family to the Salinas Valley, where she was raised as the oldest daughter of 8 children.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Elvera Armento and her three brothers, John Armento, Carl (Wilma) Armento, and George Armento.



Dorothy is survived by her husband, James John Kirby Sr., of Salinas, her five children: James (Evette) Kirby Jr., of Salinas, CA, Jeffrey (Vicki) Kirby, of Salinas CA,



Marc (Karen), Deanna Federico, of Salinas, CA and Stephanie (Scott) Henderson of Murphys, CA. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and four sisters, Judy (Carl) Clark of San Marcos, CA, Camille Lacy, Rita (Steve) Barret, and Linda (Mike) Pepper all of Salinas,



sisters-in- law: Daisy Armento of Salinas, CA and Louise Armento of Phoenix AZ, with numerous nieces and nephews.



Dorothy met and married her high school sweetheart, James John Kirby; they met at a dance. She loved dancing and he loved football and dancing with her! This July they would've celebrated seventy years of marriage.



Our Mother was the heart of our family. Family was the most important aspect of her life and contained within all that she cherished. Dorothy loved her Italian heritage and taught us all to love it too. She loved music, gardening, dancing with my dad, the beach, wine, and of course, martinis!



Our sister, Stephanie, wrote a tribute to her…we all agree that this best sums up our beloved Mother :



Mom....



She was a warrior, a legend, and my best friend. The best nana to all of her grandchildren.



She taught me so many things....We were all so fortunate to have had her in our lives for as long as we did. She was 86 when she passed last week. I know she is at peace now and is no longer suffering. She fought for so long...this I believe is because she didn't want to leave her lifelong partner, my Dad, whom she was married to for 70 years as well as her 5 children and our families. This is a HUGE loss for us all. We did assure her that we will take care of Dad, and we will!



She showed me so many things I love doing today: gardening, cooking, the beach, going on picnics, working hard, playing hard, how to be strong, never giving up and holding your loved ones close to you even from afar…and most importantly, being a family,



There are so many happy memories I haven't thought of recently that are coming to mind. I do believe my mom is making sure I'm taking this time to remember the happiest of times we shared together to help me through the grieving process.



Just a few memories together…learning how to make her delicious, award winning red pasta sauce; pretty sure growing up the boyfriends hung around a bit longer so they could continue to come over for Sunday dinners to be greeted with a delicious red pasta sauce that had been cooking on the stove all day. The dinners were always joined with lots of laughter, wine and music .



There are also the memories of planting sunflowers, setting a beautiful table, dancing together, singing together, making wreaths together, drinking wine and Dad's delicious gin martinis together.



This is just a very small glimpse of our Mom and a few of our memories .



If you had the opportunity to meet her and spend time with her...you were blessed with bliss.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date









