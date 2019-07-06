|
Dorothy "Dot" Dales
Walnut Creek, CA - Dorothy "Dot" Dales (nee English) died in her assisted living residence in Walnut Creek, CA on June 13, 2019 from natural causes stemming from many long term illnesses. She was 88 years old.
Dot was born on June 1, 1931 in Greely Colorado to her parents Rosswell and Hilma English. She graduated from the University of Northern Colorado and became an airline stewardess for United Airlines until her marriage to Richard " Dick" Dales in 1955.
Dot and Dick resided in Salinas from 1955 until 2017 when they moved to Byron Park, an assisted living residence in Walnut Creek, CA. During her time in Salinas, Dot was the mother of 3 children and became a travel agent. Dot and Dick had many memorable travel adventures over the years and enjoyed an active social life.
Dot is survived by her husband Dick Dales of Walnut Creek, CA; her daughter Jenny Dales of Desert Hot Springs, CA; her daughter and son-in-law Karen and Robert Creagmile of Danville; her son and daughter-in-law Stephen and Cari Dales of Fresno, CA, and 4 grandchildren. She is preceeded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Donna and Harold "Shep" Sheppard and son-in-law Robert Burley.
Dot will be cremated and her ashes strewn in the San Francisco Bay by the Neptune Society.
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 6, 2019