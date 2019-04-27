Services
Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-9700
Salinas - Dorothy Ewing, 71 of Salinas, passed away with her 2 favorite children by her side, Jim and Janet, on 4-16-2019 @ 10:46am, of natural causes.

Dorothy was born in Scotland on Nov. 25th, 1947 to James Richardson and Thomasina Ewing.

She was a devoted and loving mom, grandma, and soon-to-be great grandma. She was the most loving and caring person our family could have ever hoped for.

Dorothy is survived by her 5 children, along with 11 grandchildren, and 1 greatgrandchild, All who loved her dearly.

WE LOVE YOU MOM, GMA, & GREATGMA!!

**REST IN PEACE, NOW & FOREVER**
Published in The Salinas Californian on Apr. 27, 2019
