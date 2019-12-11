|
Dorothy "Dottie" McCalley
April 8, 1926 - October 28, 2019
Dottie McCalley, 93, of Placerville, California, (life-long resident of Salinas) passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 28, 2019. She joins her devoted and loving husband of 54 years, Norman McCalley. Dottie was born April 8, 1926, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Gustave and Margaret (Charlson) Mohr. She graduated from what was then called Moorhead State Teachers College (MSTC) in Minnesota, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education and also a teaching credential.
In 1952, Dottie and Norm moved from Fargo, North Dakota to Sacramento, CA. to start a new life. They moved from there to Davis, CA. and finally made Salinas, CA. their home. Dottie's husband, Norman, enjoyed a life-long career as the Entomologist for Monterey County, and was a well-respected authority on pest management in grapes and vegetable crops. Dottie was employed by Alisal School District at Fremont School as a 5th grade teacher and later a Kindergarten teacher. She later re-located to Salinas School District where she taught Kindergarten at El Gabilan School for 34 years. She loved those kindergartners so much! Dottie was a mentor to so many teachers. She was very innovative, creative, and way ahead of her time in her philosophy about how to teach a kindergartner. She was THAT GOOD! As a retirement gift from the Parent Teachers Association, they surprised her with an amazing tribute where over 400 former students and parents came to honor her and sing "I Love You Truly." It was such a beautiful way to honor Dottie, who had given so much to so many!
Upon retirement for Dottie and Norm, they moved to Placerville, CA. where they lived the rest of their blessed life together in God's Country. They had a very successful tree farm named Ardencaple Christmas Tree Farm. The farm was named after Norman's ancestral castle in Scotland. If you couldn't find Dottie, everyone knew where to find her---driving 1 of her 3 John Deere tractors having the time of her life riding all over her 5 acres mowing her huge park and maintaining the Christmas trees. She loved being outdoors.
Dottie gave her family the biggest gift of life—unconditional love that has no boundaries. She was her family's best cheerleader! She always had the right words to say and she knew how to make it better. Her devoted love and dedication to her family was unsurpassed. Your star will always shine bright over us all!!
Dottie leaves behind daughter, Christy and husband, Randy of Hollister, CA.; Scott and wife, Nancy of Vacaville, CA.; grandchildren, Trevor Sondeno of Hollister, CA.; Erin McCalley ( Aaron) of Los Gatos, CA.; Ryan McCalley (Ashley) of Bluffton, S. Carolina; and great grandchildren, Eliza and Ellis; and London, Preston, and Harrison. She will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews whom she adored dearly!
Donations in Dottie's honor may be made to her favorite charities: D.E.L.T.A. Rescue-Dedication & Everlasting Love to Animals—P.O. Box 9, Glendale, CA. 91209; or Sacramento SPCA—www.sspca
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019