Dottie Lyon
It is with love and appreciation we said good-bye to our Mom, Dottie Lyon, on 11/11/19. She was 92 years young. Born in Los Angeles, where she attended primary and secondary school, she attended college in Santa Barbara; then moved to San Francisco where she met our father, Jack Lyon, whom she married in 1950. In 1968, the family moved to Salinas, where she resided continuously until her death. Dottie was a dog lover, an avid bridge player, a M.A.S.H fanatic, and active in the Salinas Elks and Lions clubs with Jack. She worked for the California Teachers Association, Monterey County Superior Court, and the County Medical Center in Natividad for 20 years altogether.
Dottie's loving husband Jack preceded her in death 23 years ago. She is survived by her sister Elizabeth Burke of Carpinteria and nieces Marsha and Laura Burke. She is also survived by her children and their families: Dr. Richard Lyon, JuliAnne DeChaine and granddaughter Christine Lyon of Los Angeles; Barb Lyon and Patty Bonfilio of San Rafael; Douglas Lyon and Albert Laloy of Paris, France. She is also survived by her companion of 18 years, Col. William Putnam of Arkansas.
A heart felt thank-you to her longtime friends who have been by Dottie's side for so many years: Maria and Tom Gussner, Marilyn Rover and Sue Klein.
A special thank you to Team Dottie who have proven such an amazing group of professional care providers: Shirley Kiatta, Geriatric Care Manager; Sand Negret, Physical Therapist (and Senior Whisperer); Virginia Carlos, and Central Coast Senior Services. These ladies and their teams have made such a vital contribution to Dottie's quality of life these past few years. Thank you to the team at Songbird Care Home for welcoming Dottie last year, and caring for her. And to the team at Casa Carmel: thank you for your diligent and special attention these past few weeks.
Lastly, a warm thank you to the team at VNA Hospice. You all are truly angels for the work you do. In lieu of a service or flowers, please support the VNA Hospice team in your area.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019