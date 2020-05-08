Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Monte Rio Community Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Norton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas W. Norton


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas W. Norton Obituary
Douglas W. Norton

Monte Rio - July 22, 1951-March 29, 2020

Monte Rio resident, Douglas W. Norton, 68, passed away recently in Santa Rosa. He is survived by his long-time partner, Franceen Levy, of Monte Rio; sister, Susanne La Faver (Lyle) of Alameda; and nephew Tim Coffey of Alameda. He also leaves numerous cousins and devoted friends. A Salinas native, Doug was preceded in death by parents, Jacqueline Kovach and Richard Norton, and brother, Rick Norton.

Doug was an entrepreneur and importer of Mexican Huichol art. He and Franceen traveled annually to Mexico for ten years and made many friends. He was a life-long Giants fan, collected memorabilia, and attended games. For his 50th birthday Doug and Franceen stayed overnight in San Francisco to celebrate at Pacific Bell Park where birthday greetings for "Giants #1 fan Doug Norton" were displayed on the scoreboard during the game.

A memorial is planned July 18 at Monte Rio Community Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 8 to May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -