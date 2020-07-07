Earl H. LaxsonSalinas - Earl H. Laxson, age 68, went to heaven peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020 at home with family and friends by his side due to cancer. Earl was born in Petaluma, Ca. on Nov. 18, 1951. Earl was a very hard working man for over 40 years at Sturdy Oil/Prunedale Valero. He loved going to the Indian Casino, traveling with family, and going to the San Jose Flea Market. He also loved collecting Hot Wheels.Earl is survived by his wife of 48 years, Elizabeth Laxson; daughter and son-in-law, Sophia and Nico Lopez; son, Earl Laxson, Jr.; grandsons, Jesse Lopez, Angelo (Leslie) Magana, Joseph Magana (Christina Penn-Leckbee), and Raven Rodriguez; granddaughters, Jasmine Spells and Lillian Rose Lopez; niece, Heidi Iverson; great grandkids, Joseph Jr., Josiah, Sammy, and Hanna Magana; brothers, Thomas Laxson Jr. and Benjamin Laxson; sister, Theresa Adamson; and his good friend Christina Elias.Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Violet and Thomas J. Laxson, and his brother, Eddy Spoons Laxson.A Celebration of Life with his urn present will be Friday, July 10th from 11am-2pm at Healey Mortuary Chapel.