Earl Weldon LeGate
Salinas - Earl Weldon LeGate, 87 of Salinas, CA passed away at his home from natural causes on 3-25-19 surrounded by his family. Earl was born on 7-29-31 in Homestead, OK to Kenneth and Mable (Schreffler) LeGate.
Earl graduated from Watonga High School in 1949 where he played football and was utilized in multiple positions on both sides of the ball including quarterback, fullback and defensive back. They won two state championships in his junior and senior years (1948 & 1949). Earl was also a Roman Nose State Park lifeguard in his summers, and enjoyed rock diving. Earl went on to attend college on a vocal scholarship and played football and ran track and field. Due to the Korean War and the draft he decided to enlist in the Navy. In Earls own words he was lucky he joined when he did as coming out of college the Navy picked him up on the football team where he enjoyed another year of sport. Earl also participated in Golden Gloves boxing. Earl then moved on to become a aircraft carrier engine mechanic and a flag man for landing. He had the following decorations and medals, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Occupational Service Medal (Europe Clasp) and Good Conduct Medal.
Earl retired as a Sgt from Soledad Correctional Facility in Dec 96. Earl received commendations from the Salinas Police Department for helping to solve cases and apprehension of perpetrators. Earl served 25 years on the Security committee at the Salinas California Rodeo and made many a friend with the traveling cowboys and locals alike.
Earl is survived by his wife of 50 plus years Sandra LeGate and his two daughters Wendy (James) LeGate-Riggs and Tracey (Eric) LeGate-Dumke, three grandchildren Ian T Unger, Kaylin L Dumke, Jared S Dumke, three great-grandchildren Alison LeGate-Riggs, Zada Unger, Bowie (Little Weldon) Unger. Earl has one surviving sibling his sister Barbara Mohler.
Services will be private.
Earl Weldon LeGate - A Man of Unusual Kindness and Generosity - Best Dad Ever!
Published in The Salinas Californian on Apr. 5, 2019