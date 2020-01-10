Resources
More Obituaries for Eduardo Solis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eduardo "Turbo" Solis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eduardo "Turbo" Solis Obituary
Eduardo "Turbo" Solis

Salinas - Eduardo "Turbo" Solis, 52, passed away in Salinas on January 6, 2020. Turbo, as he was known, was born in Mexicali, MX on March 8, 1967 and has resided in the Salinas Valley for the past 31 years.

He is survived by his son, Eduardo Solis Jr., and his daughter, Sarina Solis and her husband Jesse Diaz, as well as his grandchildren Jeremiah and Jessiah Diaz. The mother of their children, Blanca Benitez. He is also survived by his mother, Margarita Solis, his father Atanacio Solis, a brother, Richard, and his sisters, Alicia, Elvira, Angelina, Gloria, Irma, and Francisca. He also leaves many beloved Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and dear Friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Healey Mortuary.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eduardo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -