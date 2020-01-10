|
|
Eduardo "Turbo" Solis
Salinas - Eduardo "Turbo" Solis, 52, passed away in Salinas on January 6, 2020. Turbo, as he was known, was born in Mexicali, MX on March 8, 1967 and has resided in the Salinas Valley for the past 31 years.
He is survived by his son, Eduardo Solis Jr., and his daughter, Sarina Solis and her husband Jesse Diaz, as well as his grandchildren Jeremiah and Jessiah Diaz. The mother of their children, Blanca Benitez. He is also survived by his mother, Margarita Solis, his father Atanacio Solis, a brother, Richard, and his sisters, Alicia, Elvira, Angelina, Gloria, Irma, and Francisca. He also leaves many beloved Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and dear Friends.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Healey Mortuary.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020