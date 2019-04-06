|
Edward Bruce Campbell
Salinas - It is with great sadness we announce the passing on of our Eddy. Born to Raymond and Alice Campbell on November 28, 1949 in Oakland, CA.
Eddy was raised along with his siblings in Pacific Grove, CA. He also attended school there. He worked with his brother for Grupe Construction for 40 years.
His favorite hobbies were building hot rods, his red 55 Chevy and 74 Chevy Pickup, his latest adventure was a 95 Chevy motor home in which he planned on traveling with his sweet heart Linda, sorry to say it never happened.
Eddy is survived by Linda the love of his life and his children; Krystal, Rick and Franky. Grandchildren; Matthew, Ryan, Claire and Haley. As well as his siblings Frank, Betty, Peggy and Nina.
Celebration of life will be held at 2:00pm April 12, 2019 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA 93907. With a reception to follow.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Apr. 6, 2019