Services
Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-9700
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
18200 Damian Way
Salinas, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Bruce Campbell


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Bruce Campbell Obituary
Edward Bruce Campbell

Salinas - It is with great sadness we announce the passing on of our Eddy. Born to Raymond and Alice Campbell on November 28, 1949 in Oakland, CA.

Eddy was raised along with his siblings in Pacific Grove, CA. He also attended school there. He worked with his brother for Grupe Construction for 40 years.

His favorite hobbies were building hot rods, his red 55 Chevy and 74 Chevy Pickup, his latest adventure was a 95 Chevy motor home in which he planned on traveling with his sweet heart Linda, sorry to say it never happened.

Eddy is survived by Linda the love of his life and his children; Krystal, Rick and Franky. Grandchildren; Matthew, Ryan, Claire and Haley. As well as his siblings Frank, Betty, Peggy and Nina.

Celebration of life will be held at 2:00pm April 12, 2019 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA 93907. With a reception to follow.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alta Vista Mortuary
Download Now