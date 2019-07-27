Services
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Christ The Rock New Life Center Ministries
61 N. Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Christ The Rock New Life Center Ministries
61 N. Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ The Rock New Life Center Ministries
61 N. Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Garden of Memories
850 Abbott Street
Salinas, CA
Edward J. Sandoval


1937 - 2019
Edward J. Sandoval

Salinas - Edward J. Sandoval August 11, 1937-July 21, 2019

Edward Sandoval, Pastor of Christ The Rock Church New Life Center Ministries, went with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

As a young man, Edward started to work in the strawberry fields where a young lady caught his eye. "That girl is gonna be my wife," said Edward and four years later on August 11, 1956, he married Elizabeth Rivera and raised 6 children together.

Edward Sandoval was born in San Jose, California to Augustine Sandoval and Bertha Romero. Edward enlisted in the United States Navy from 1956-1962. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal in 1959 and honorably discharged as a Fireman General in 1962. In 1991, Edward became pastor of Christ The Rock New Life Center Ministries and one year later became president and CEO of the organization.

Edward is preceded by parents, Augustine Sandoval, Bertha Romero; brothers, Victor Sandoval, Joe Sandoval, and Ray Olvera; daughter, Mary H. Soto. Edward is survived by wife, Elizabeth Sandoval; children, Johnny E. Sandoval Jr. (Laura Sandoval), Abraham G. Sandoval, Mona Sandoval, Robert Sandoval (Sonia Sandoval), and Jack Sandoval; brother, Larry Sandoval; 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

The viewing will be at Christ The Rock New Life Center Ministries, 61 N. Sanborn Road, Salinas, California on Friday, August 2nd from 5-6. Services will be at Christ The Rock New Life Center Ministries, 61 N. Sanborn Road, Salinas, California on Friday, August 2nd at 6:00 pm and Saturday, August 3rd at 10:30 am. The burial will be at Garden of Memories on 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, California at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 27, 2019
