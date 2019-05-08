|
|
Edward John Gularte
Salinas - Edward John Gularte, age 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born to Manuel and Maggie Gularte on January 2, 1942 on the family ranch in Salinas.
Ed graduated from Salinas High School where he played football for the Cowboys, and continued his education at Hartnell College, University of San Francisco, and Fresno State University While attending Hartnell, he met the love of his life, Barbara Miller. They married December 21, 1963 and had three children.
Ed continued the family legacy of farming alongside his brother as Gularte Brothers Farms, growers of lettuce, broccoli and cauliflower. He was a dedicated and humble farmer until his retirement in 2000.
Ed loved the San Francisco Giants and 49ers, even when they were losing, and was an accomplished bowler. He was the secretary for the Salinas Bowling Association for dozens of years, and was a member of Sons In Retirement (SIRS). He loved spending time with his grandchildren, attending their sporting and school events, graduations, and parties, and giving them countless tractor rides. Dad always had an answer for any question he was asked, whether it was true or not. His favorite times were gathered around a bbq pit with his family, while sharing stories and eating linguica, and he always seemed to be the big winner of family Dime Me games. Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas and special events with family and friends at the house made him so happy. He could tease like no one's business and had the most infectious smile and laugh.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara, sons, Kirk (Rae) and Kelly (Marsha), daughter, Mindy (Chris), grandchildren Jaymi, Adam, Paige, Josh and Nate, brother, Manuel (Laura), sisters, Rose (Don) Dennis and Betty Gularte, sixteen nieces and nephews and many cousins. Ed was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, and sisters Elaine Cunha and Lucille Harbin.
Memorial Mass will take place on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1:30p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 22 Stone Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Salinas Wranglers Youth Bowling Association, 1081 South Main Street, Salinas, CA 93901, or Gateway Center of Monterey County, 408 Salinas Street, Salinas, CA 93901.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 8 to May 11, 2019