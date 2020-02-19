Services
Salinas - Our friend, Edward Norman Weinstein, slipped away on February 5th, aged 76. A smiling, friendly, happy man by inclination, Ed was busy planning the next chapter of his life when his health caught up to him. The son of Alfred and Dorothy Sherwood Weinstein, he was born in Los Angeles on January 12th, 1944, but had lived on the Central Coast since the early eighties.

He will be missed! He will be missed by his clients of 25 years as "tax.man.ed." He will be missed by the friends of the years spent camping, or on motorcycle rides with his only son, Jimmie, who passed away from ALS three years ago. He will be missed by friends from Sherwood Lake Senior Mobile Home Park, where he served on the Board of Directors at several times over the years. His ability to read spreadsheets contributed much to his fellow board members, as well as his cheerful, cheeky sense of humor. (Did he ever regale you with tales of the "Weinstein Fortune?")

He loved Sherwood Lake and the park where he walked with his Teddy, "the wonder dog." He is very much missed by his friend and partner, Susan Sisson, her friends, and the extended family of Robinsons and Hamiltons who had grown to love him over the thirty years they were together.

He is survived by his brother Dave, of Idaho; and his sister, Carol, her husband, Stuart, and their extended family of Castro Valley. And then the entire bunch of Weinstein cousins! All dear friends, such lovely people! He organized a celebratory birthday bash for his 64th, and the whole Weinstein clan plus his many friends from Monterey County and beyond came to roast the Big Guy with the Big Heart. We all held hands and sung, "When I'm 64," by the Beatles. He had a great time, as did we all, but that was the real "Weinstein Fortune."

There will be a memorial service and celebration on March 21st. Please call (831) 578-1919 for further details.

Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020
