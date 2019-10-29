Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
255 Alvin Drive
Salinas, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Lyman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Partridge Lyman


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Partridge Lyman

Prunedale - Edward Partridge Lyman passed peacefully at home

October 23, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born June 14, 1929 in Murray, Utah to Alma Rich Lyman and Ruby Rebecca Jacobson Lyman.

He was preceded in death by his wife Caroline Lorin Lyman.

"Ed" is survived by his three daughters, Shawn, Kara, Jennifer and his

Three, sons, Daniel, Andrew, Ronald and preceded in death by his son

Jason.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 11:00 AM Saturday, November

2, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 255 Alvin

Drive, Salinas, CA 93906.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now