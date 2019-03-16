|
Edwin Eugene Rawson
Salinas - Edwin E. Rawson 76 of Salinas passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 after a brief illness. Ed was born July 4, 1942 in Salinas, CA.
Ed was a member Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 62 and served local construction as a Plumber, Fitter, and Welder for 55 years.
Edwin was active in many organizations including the: Ike Walton Club, Salinas Bowmen, Salinas Valley Flyfishers, and LSSSA. Edwin was especially passionate about fishing. Early on he spent his weekends fishing commercially for salmon in Monterey Bay, his passions led him to projects that included the construction of two 24 ton class steel fishing boats in Prunedale and Moss Landing. Later in his life Edwin enjoyed fly fishing for steelhead and brown trout on the Trinity River together with his wife, son, and daughter in law.
He was preceded in death by: Parents George and Helen Rawson, daughter Cathleen Miche', and Brother William.
He is survived by: Wife, Janis of 55 years, Son, Steven, Sisters, Renee and Jeannie, Granddaughter, Melanie Miche', and Great Grandson, Nolan Dunn.
Visitation will be held 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Burial will be 10:00a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Soledad District Cemetery, 1711 Metz Road, Soledad, CA. 93960.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 16, 2019