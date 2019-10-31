|
Edwin Ocapan
Salinas - Edwin A. Ocapan, 62, passed away at home in Salinas Sunday, October 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born March 17, 1957 in the Philippines, Edwin has lived in Salinas for the past 30 years.
Edwin is survived by his wife, Lionesa Dimpas Ocapan, his sons, Ian B. Ocapan and Miguel R. Ocapan, a daughter, Linnea Mae Ocapan and a grand daughter Hailey Rose Ocapan. He is also survived by his sisters, Lerma Quijano MD, Nelly Beton, Merle Balsamo, Arlyn Quijano, Ruth Gonzalez, Armie Makboul, Sandra Pantoja, and Gina Albellar, and his brothers, Jameson and Socrates Ocapan.
He is preceded by his parents, Mayor Proculo and Amy Ocapan.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 1 - 9 PM at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas, CA
A Rosary will be recited Thursday at 7:00 PM at the mortuary chapel.
Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 8,, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Madonna Del Sasso Church.
Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott St., Salinas, CA
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019